Art School Website monotone black typography conceptual school art uiux graphic design design ux ui adobe xd
Hello guys 👋

There is project of website for art school located in Warsaw Poland. Challange was to design it as simple as possible, but add some conceptual elements that will emphasize fotos and videos. I pitched the idea of using Pantone color in buttons, that will change every year. They loved it so appeared on final project.

