E-Learning Landing Page(Grapeslab Replication )

I really liked the shot of the E-Learning Landing Page by Grapeslab. So I tried to replicate it.

The actual shot:-https://dribbble.com/shots/15884371-E-Learning-Landing-Page-Grapeslab?utm_source=Clipboard_Shot&utm_campaign=grapeslab&utm_content=E-Learning%20Landing%20Page%20%7C%7C%20Grapeslab&utm_medium=Social_Share&utm_source=Clipboard_Shot&utm_campaign=grapeslab&utm_content=E-Learning%20Landing%20Page%20%7C%7C%20Grapeslab&utm_medium=Social_Share