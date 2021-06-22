Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Parul Arora
illuminz

Online Grocery Delivery Mobile App

Parul Arora
illuminz
Parul Arora for illuminz
Hire Us
  • Save
Online Grocery Delivery Mobile App order summary home map gps live tracking cart online ordering mobile mobile app on demand grocery
Download color palette

Hello Everyone,

Today I'm sharing my first Dribbble shot. Its an online grocery delivery app on which I recently worked. I tried to keep it clean and user friendly.
Hope you like it and let me know your thoughts on it.

Do you have a product you’d like to collaborate on?
Email us at business@illuminz.com

_______________________

Follow us on
Dribbble | Instagram

illuminz
illuminz
Hire Us

More by illuminz

View profile
    • Like