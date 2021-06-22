Easy Travel- Find Travel Guide(Behance Case Study)

Hello folks!!

Hope you're doing well.

We have a new UX Case Study on Behance About Travel Guide Finder:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/121944975/Easy-Travel-Find-Travel-Guide

About Concept:

Mike Edward lives in Canada. In this winter he wants to visit Bangladesh, specially in Sylhet and Cox-bazar.

This will be the first time for him to visit Bangladesh alone. Mike searched a lot to find a experience and trustable travel guide in Bangladesh who can help him to guide in Sylhet and Cox-bazar.

He already booked his Air ticket. Now he is worried about that.

Can you help Mike to get a travel guide and also help him to find awesome tourist places in Bangladesh.

Main Goal: We Design the service that allows Travelers to book easily travel destination & tourist guide.

Hope you'll love the design. Let me know what you think about the design and don't forget to press the 💖 "L" button 😎

_______

👉Have a project to discuss?

Say hello at: mohammadsaidul2k19@gmail.com

_______

🥰Follow me on: Instagram | Linkedin | Behance