Easy Travel- Find Travel Guide(Behance Case Study)

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello folks!!
Hope you're doing well.
We have a new UX Case Study on Behance About Travel Guide Finder:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/121944975/Easy-Travel-Find-Travel-Guide
About Concept:
Mike Edward lives in Canada. In this winter he wants to visit Bangladesh, specially in Sylhet and Cox-bazar.
This will be the first time for him to visit Bangladesh alone. Mike searched a lot to find a experience and trustable travel guide in Bangladesh who can help him to guide in Sylhet and Cox-bazar.
He already booked his Air ticket. Now he is worried about that.
Can you help Mike to get a travel guide and also help him to find awesome tourist places in Bangladesh.
Main Goal: We Design the service that allows Travelers to book easily travel destination & tourist guide.
Hope you'll love the design. Let me know what you think about the design and don't forget to press the 💖 "L" button 😎
_______
👉Have a project to discuss?
Say hello at: mohammadsaidul2k19@gmail.com
_______
🥰Follow me on: Instagram | Linkedin | Behance