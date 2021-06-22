Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Helvetiphant™

KuCoin - Logo proposal

Helvetiphant™
Helvetiphant™
  • Save
KuCoin - Logo proposal brand designer logo designer creative logo coin swap crypto currency crypto exchange crypto k letter logo lettermark minimalist logo proposal redesign logo design brand design branding icon logo
Download color palette

KuCoin - Logo proposal - https://www.kucoin.com/

Helvetiphant™
Helvetiphant™

More by Helvetiphant™

View profile
    • Like