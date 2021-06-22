Ekta Sarangi

Music "Watch App"

Ekta Sarangi
Ekta Sarangi
  • Save
Music "Watch App" webdesigns websites illustration ux logo app ui design website design uiuxdesign website mobile branding
Download color palette

Greetings,
Hello Team!
Here is the concept of...
Simple Watch App to organize your daily music experience.
With this app, you can easily manage your playlist and favorite artists albums.

Ekta Sarangi
Ekta Sarangi

More by Ekta Sarangi

View profile
    • Like