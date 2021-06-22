Ecaterina Moraru (V)

Typography & Colors

Ecaterina Moraru (V)
Ecaterina Moraru (V)
  • Save
Typography & Colors design system colors typography ingat
Download color palette

#DesignSystem #Typography examples for a cat food brand #responsive #website and #app #mobileApp

#UI #Figma #risherry #portfolio #UX #ProductDesign #InteractionDesign #UserExperience #design #risherryUX #UXprocess #UXtemplate #UXCaseStudy #UXpresentation #presentationSlide #inGat #catFood #wireframe #responsiveWebsite #web #evalica

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Ecaterina Moraru (V)
Ecaterina Moraru (V)

More by Ecaterina Moraru (V)

View profile
    • Like