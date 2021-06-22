IDAHOT DAY, 2021

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
WE are celebrating International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, and Transphobia #IDAHOT #IDAHOBIT
May 17th 1990, WHO(World Health Organization) made a decision to remove homosexuality from the International Classification of Diseases of WHO.
You wish we were dead or not exist, but sorry not sorry we are still alive and here and everywhere. It will be forever as you are exist!
We still need to speak up our voice more and more so that all the world should know we are existed. Also, we need to speak up racism within the community. POC(People of colour) LGBTQ+ people exist and we are valid as you are.
Louder, the stronger.
The full video link is,
🔗https://vimeo.com/551766594
🙌🏼Let's connect!
Come and look at me.
🔗http://gray-crisp.com
More Motion design works,
🔗http://vimeo.com/graycrisp
LinkedIn profile
🔗http://linkedin.com/in/graycrisp
#gif #motiongraphicdesign #motiondesign #movingimage #gay #pride #lgbtqipa #idahot2021 #design #visualart
#visualaids #worldaidsday #poster #posterdesign #graphicdesign #typography #visualart #design #art #artwork #risograph #risoprint #digitalart #lgbtgrights #pride� #포스터 #디자인 #포스터디자인 #모션그래픽 #모션디자인 #aftereffects #animation #2danimation