IDAHOT DAY, 2021

WE are celebrating International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, and Transphobia #IDAHOT #IDAHOBIT

May 17th 1990, WHO(World Health Organization) made a decision to remove homosexuality from the International Classification of Diseases of WHO.

You wish we were dead or not exist, but sorry not sorry we are still alive and here and everywhere. It will be forever as you are exist!

We still need to speak up our voice more and more so that all the world should know we are existed. Also, we need to speak up racism within the community. POC(People of colour) LGBTQ+ people exist and we are valid as you are.

Louder, the stronger.

The full video link is,

🔗https://vimeo.com/551766594

🔗http://gray-crisp.com

More Motion design works,

🔗http://vimeo.com/graycrisp

LinkedIn profile

🔗http://linkedin.com/in/graycrisp

