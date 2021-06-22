Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Andrew Hutenko

Home retreat

The design of an online furniture store has been developed. The concept is in the style of minimalism, to emphasize the rigor and style of the company, as well as was as simple as possible for the user.

I will be glad if you give feedback and rate the full project on Behance

Thanks, See you ❤️

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
