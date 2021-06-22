Gaetan Plait

Product page e-commerce - Back Market

Product page e-commerce - Back Market
My first project at Back Market was the redesign of the product page with 2 other designers.

After months in the making, here it is ✨
Mobile first, cleaner and simpler, this product page highlights the important information while allowing the customers to find everything they need.

