Todd Halfpenny

Asssist Icon

Todd Halfpenny
Todd Halfpenny
  • Save
Asssist Icon asssist app icon android
Download color palette

Here's an updated app icon for Asssist. Essentially a meld of the Dribbble basketball and Android's head.

View all tags
Posted on May 1, 2011
Todd Halfpenny
Todd Halfpenny

More by Todd Halfpenny

View profile
    • Like