Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kawsar ▲▲▲

WP Fluent Forms Icons

Kawsar ▲▲▲
Kawsar ▲▲▲
  • Save
WP Fluent Forms Icons plugin forms fluentforms ux ui vector branding minimal logo flat design
Download color palette

Made this icon for www.fluentforms.com .
Fluent Forms: The Fastest WordPress Form Builder.

THE BEST AND FASTEST CONTACT FORM BUILDER PLUGIN – FLUENT FORMS
WP Fluent Forms is the ultimate user-friendly, customizable drag-and-drop WordPress Contact Form Plugin that offers you all the premium features, plus many more completely unique additional features. A perfect WordPress Form builder plugin should be developed in a way, so that you don’t have to code every time you need to integrate a form in your website, but can be set up in minutes. And that’s why, we have developed WP Fluent Forms for you. View Full project: www.behance.net/gallery/120215897/Fluent-Forms-Brand-Design

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Kawsar ▲▲▲
Kawsar ▲▲▲

More by Kawsar ▲▲▲

View profile
    • Like