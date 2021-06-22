Ruchika Suryawanshi

OpenTab

Ruchika Suryawanshi
Ruchika Suryawanshi
  • Save
OpenTab vector typography illustration logo icon design ui ux
Download color palette

Recently designed a UI for OpenTab web application which is developed by Greco Paro Association. It is just for internship purpose. Feel free to give feedback.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Ruchika Suryawanshi
Ruchika Suryawanshi

More by Ruchika Suryawanshi

View profile
    • Like