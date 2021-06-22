Filip Legierski
Crumbz - Mobile App

Crumbz - Mobile App share stats dashboard tags blue location green map boat trip branding logo illustration mobile ux minimal ui app design clean
Planning the boat trip? Try it with Crumbz. With the app, you can add an interesting point on the map and share it with other users or just find the best trail for your boat trip. ⛵⛵

