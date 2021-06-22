Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Golden Ogbeka

Progress Bar UI Design

Golden Ogbeka
Golden Ogbeka
  • Save
Progress Bar UI Design progress bar app ux ui design dailyui
Download color palette

User Interface design of a progress bar that shows up when user tries to upload an update on a music connection application

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Golden Ogbeka
Golden Ogbeka

More by Golden Ogbeka

View profile
    • Like