Project Form

Form is current page type in our product.

We have designed several responsive components such as inputs, tabs select, drop zone with several variants to easily create all our forms.

🖍 Designed with Figma

Design team
AD : https://dribbble.com/benjaminvarin
GD : https://dribbble.com/charlyleguerrier

