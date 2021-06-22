Мария Гаврилюк

Мария Гаврилюк
Мария Гаврилюк
minimal web ui design
Hi there!
Glad to share with you a main page for the furniture shop "MINIMALIST". It is an academic project supervized by my mentor.
The aim of this page is to navigate users and to give clear information about goods.
If you want to contact me here is my email)
m.gavruliyk25@gmail.com

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Мария Гаврилюк
Мария Гаврилюк

