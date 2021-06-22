Gerhard Van Wyk

L'Eroica Dolomiti

L'Eroica Dolomiti race poster vintage cycling dolomites landscape photoshop illustration
Poster illustration for the 2021 L'Eroica Dolomiti vintage bicycle race held in Italy. I made this image whilst employed at Studio Muti.

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
