June • Case study on Behance

Hi all ! ✌️
Sharing today the case study on Behance for June's branding and website project ✨🎉
Million thanks to Didier @ eFounders Startup Studio and to June's team for their help on designing this branding and website! 🙌
🔥👉 You can check out the full case study on Behance
***
June is a San Francisco based and French product analytics startup, on a mission to empower B2B SaaS product teams to better understand user behavior, foster growth and revenue - all while keeping their daily focus. June's product analytics tool generates keen, blazing fast insights and custom-built reports. It makes them dead simple to understand, by anyone ; no coding needed as well !
