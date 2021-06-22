Juliette Lagache

June • Case study on Behance

Juliette Lagache
Juliette Lagache
Hire Me
  • Save
June • Case study on Behance identity glassmorphism blur analytics components webdesign mobile portfolio case study behance typography colorful homepage landing page ui components illustration gradients branding
June • Case study on Behance identity glassmorphism blur analytics components webdesign mobile portfolio case study behance typography colorful homepage landing page ui components illustration gradients branding
June • Case study on Behance identity glassmorphism blur analytics components webdesign mobile portfolio case study behance typography colorful homepage landing page ui components illustration gradients branding
June • Case study on Behance identity glassmorphism blur analytics components webdesign mobile portfolio case study behance typography colorful homepage landing page ui components illustration gradients branding
June • Case study on Behance identity glassmorphism blur analytics components webdesign mobile portfolio case study behance typography colorful homepage landing page ui components illustration gradients branding
June • Case study on Behance identity glassmorphism blur analytics components webdesign mobile portfolio case study behance typography colorful homepage landing page ui components illustration gradients branding
Download color palette
  1. June-Behance.mp4
  2. June-behance1.1.png
  3. June-behance1.3.png
  4. June-behance1.4.png
  5. June-behance1.5.png
  6. June-behance1.6.png
  7. June-behance1.2.png

Hi all ! ✌️

Sharing today the case study on Behance for June's branding and website project ✨🎉

Million thanks to Didier @ eFounders Startup Studio and to June's team for their help on designing this branding and website! 🙌

🔥👉 You can check out the full case study on Behance

***

June is a San Francisco based and French product analytics startup, on a mission to empower B2B SaaS product teams to better understand user behavior, foster growth and revenue - all while keeping their daily focus. June's product analytics tool generates keen, blazing fast insights and custom-built reports. It makes them dead simple to understand, by anyone ; no coding needed as well !

***

👉Find more on : BehanceInstagram

Juliette Lagache
Juliette Lagache
UI/UX Designer. Solving challenges simply and creatively
Hire Me

More by Juliette Lagache

View profile
    • Like