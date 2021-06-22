Łukasz Głuch

Shopping list app - grocery store

Shopping list app - grocery store uidesign uitrends list ui ux mobile app figma interface ux shop grocery store shopping list
Hey🖐

I'm excited to share my last work - This is a conceptual application for creating a shopping list with the possibility of sharing it directly with the store. I tried to achieve a minimalist and useful interface. Please share your views about it.

