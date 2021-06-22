Muhammad Ridho

Splash Fintech App UI Design

Muhammad Ridho
Muhammad Ridho
  • Save
Splash Fintech App UI Design app flat design ux ui
Download color palette

Splash is a fintech app that helps users save for financial goals, invest, and make digital payments. Users can also create shared saving goals with friends to have others contribute to a goal. The purpose of the app is to create a smarter mobile banking experience that helps users save and manage their money.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Muhammad Ridho
Muhammad Ridho

More by Muhammad Ridho

View profile
    • Like