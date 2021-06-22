Joboard - Job Findings App - Home, Job Detail, Activity

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hi Dribbblers 🖐
This is Joboard, an UI Kit about job findings mobile apps. It can help you to find the job you want easily on your gadget.
In this shot, there are Home, Job Detail and Activity screen preview.
How do you like it?
Write your comments, I would like to hear your thoughts.
Press L if you like it.
Thank you.
We are Agensip, a creative digital agency focusing on UI and UX stuff. Kindly visit our website at www.agensip.com to see more detail about us. Never hesitate to contact us via email at hi@agensip.com
