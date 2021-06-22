Lipika

Snapchat - Discover Show

Lipika
Lipika
Hire Me
  • Save
Snapchat - Discover Show art direction safety channel colours animation motion motion graphics graphic vector characters inspiration texture design illustration
Snapchat - Discover Show art direction safety channel colours animation motion motion graphics graphic vector characters inspiration texture design illustration
Download color palette
  1. Layer 5-dribbble_final.mp4
  2. dribbble_2.png
  3. dribbble_3.png

Hi everyone,

I’m super excited to finally share this project I did with Snapchat last year ☀️
 I was commissioned by them to create illustrations for their new Snapchat Discover Show.
This project was to launch a series of short informational Snaps to encourage Snapchat users to take steps to secure their accounts.

Take a look at the whole project on Behance👈

The wonderful Animation was done by Mac Wojcik

Lipika
Lipika
Illustrator & Visual Designer
Hire Me

More by Lipika

View profile
    • Like