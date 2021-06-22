Hi everyone,

I’m super excited to finally share this project I did with Snapchat last year ☀️

I was commissioned by them to create illustrations for their new Snapchat Discover Show.

This project was to launch a series of short informational Snaps to encourage Snapchat users to take steps to secure their accounts.

The wonderful Animation was done by Mac Wojcik