Hi everyone,
I’m super excited to finally share this project I did with Snapchat last year ☀️
I was commissioned by them to create illustrations for their new Snapchat Discover Show.
This project was to launch a series of short informational Snaps to encourage Snapchat users to take steps to secure their accounts.
Take a look at the whole project on Behance👈
The wonderful Animation was done by Mac Wojcik