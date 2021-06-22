Reza Radityo

Adventure Await! - Daily 03 - Onboarding

Daily 03 - Creating an onboarding experience for an imaginary apps that will provide user a best traveling experience not only you travel the places but you could potentialy make a new connection and find a new friend along the way

Thank you Alzea Arafat for hooking up with this 3D Freebie!

I'm available for a new project! send me a message:
rexaraditiyo@gmail.com

Medium I Linkedin

