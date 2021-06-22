Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
The Glisten Script

logo illustration design wedding card branding design calligraphy font wedding card lovely font calligraphy
The Glisten Script is a calligraphic script font that comes with exquisite character changes, a kind of classic decorative copper script with a modern twist, designed with high detail for an elegant style.

