Medical Companion App on smart watch

Watches come with the added benefit of constantly being on your wrist. They are your constant source of health data, and it makes maximum sense when crucial data points are just one hand swirl away. Wouldn't you want a simple vibration to remind you to take your medicines on time, or be notified when your oxygen level drops suddenly? This exploration does exactly that.

When you have a finite dosage intake, after each dosage the feature to showcase the % of doses completed acts as positive reinforcement motivating users to take their medicine regularly on time. It has your heart in mind as it provides notifications of the Heart rate and blood sugar level. Heart rate and blood sugar alerts users when they spot an irregularity, helping in immediate doctor consultations.

Since the app is also meant to be used by people > 50 years in age, it had to be easy to comprehend. Graphical representation had to be clear, showcasing only relevant data upfront.

A key takeaway: To build unique, smart, and easier experiences ensure you keep every user in mind. It makes larger experiences easier to define and understand.

Let us know what you think about this design!

Check out our other projects on Dribbble!

Press "L" or "F" to show some love! ❤️

We're available for new projects! 🤘 Let's talk at hello@pineapplestudio.in 📧

Check us out on -

Instagram | LinkedIn | Facebook | Behance