LOGO DESIGN -National Telecommunication Institute

Logo/Emblem Design proposal for National Telecommunication Institute, India. It had to convey the major objectives of the Institute which are to foster Research in Telecom Innovation & Policies and to provide training for the Telecom fraternity of the nation.
