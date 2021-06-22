002 - Daily UI Challenge (Credit Card Checkout)

#DailyUI

002 UI task:

Design a credit card checkout form or page. Don't forget the important elements such as the numbers, dates, security numbers, etc.

My approach:

I explored around the smart animate animation effect around, and used a light pastel colour palette.

Figma Prototype link -->

https://www.figma.com/proto/hVfVmUGqHPJFoBZn0vHRYZ/Daily-UI-Challenge?page-id=76%3A0&node-id=77%3A124&viewport=415%2C359%2C1&scaling=scale-down