002 - Daily UI Challenge (Credit Card Checkout)

#DailyUI
002 UI task:
Design a credit card checkout form or page. Don't forget the important elements such as the numbers, dates, security numbers, etc.
My approach:
I explored around the smart animate animation effect around, and used a light pastel colour palette.
Figma Prototype link -->
https://www.figma.com/proto/hVfVmUGqHPJFoBZn0vHRYZ/Daily-UI-Challenge?page-id=76%3A0&node-id=77%3A124&viewport=415%2C359%2C1&scaling=scale-down