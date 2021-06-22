WhatsApp For Business (Redesign)

I found some problems and added some features for WhatsApp For Business (WAB) because in fact it is used for business, so the goal is to make it easier for small business owners and potential customers to transact using WhatsApp.

I finally concluded to add a catalog feature that is connected to the explore (shop) column which I adapted from Instagram shopping. However, with the limitation that after selecting the product, it will only reach the order which will be sent using chat. After that it is the decision of each party to continue the transaction until it is completed. From this feature, there are also restrictions so as not to interfere with Instagram shopping by only displaying a catalog in the explore column only for store numbers stored by the user. Then I adapted the story feature which is commonly used to make it easier for users to create and view whatsapp status.

Next is the instant broadcast feature, which I developed from the previous system for broadcast messages. In this system, users can easily create broadcasts and can be sent directly without the need to select the recipient number.

Finally, I made a fresh look for whatsapp (so you don't get bored and it's easy to reach, of course).

You can see all the processes that I have done at the link below:

https://heyimanes.medium.com/whatsapp-for-business-redisgn-by-imanes-or-myself-8c36bacce671