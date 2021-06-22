Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
DOJO - brand development

DOJO - brand development health crossfit kickboxing mma boxing martial arts fitness logo branding
Branding concept for a fitness and martial arts gym. Custom lettering design based on the shape of boxing glove/closed fist.
View full web project at https://www.behance.net/gallery/118884183/Dojo

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Branding, illustration, Wed design, Motion graphics

