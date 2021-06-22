Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Little UIX

Sparkling Spa Mobile App

Little UIX
Little UIX
  • Save
Sparkling Spa Mobile App figma spa mobile design mobile app simple clean ui uidesign dribbble app
Download color palette

Hello!

This is my other design project with Spa Owner. They want to create a new app to introduce their product to their customer more handy and fast. By creating Sparkling Spa Mobile App Design, I hope the customer can enjoy searching and booking a product easily from their home.

Do you like the light one or the dark one?

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Have an interesting product design idea?
Reach me on:

- atikahfn.work@gmail.com -

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Little UIX
Little UIX

More by Little UIX

View profile
    • Like