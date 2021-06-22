Bartosz Piekarz
Gorrion Software House

NuroKor Lifetech App | Programs & History

Bartosz Piekarz
Gorrion Software House
Bartosz Piekarz for Gorrion Software House
Hire Us
  • Save
NuroKor Lifetech App | Programs & History lightmode darkmode light dark healthapp health program treatment microcurrent design flat app minimal ux ui
Download color palette

⚡️ So excited to share yet another project we’re currently developing for one of our clients - NuroKor. It's a company providing cutting-edge solutions in bioelectrical medicine.

⚡️ The app allows to aid muscle pain through microcurrent stimulation, targeting specific muscles or muscle groups - quite similar to EquiPod, but this time, designed exclusively for people. More info to come!

⚡️ Check my previous shot from the NuroKor Lifetech App here.


Let's work together on your project:
hello@gorrion.io

You can follow us on:
Facebook | Linkedin | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

1586b2cdfd89ef07654d7913a9345730
Rebound of
NuroKor Lifetech App
By Bartosz Piekarz
Gorrion Software House
Gorrion Software House
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Gorrion Software House

View profile
    • Like