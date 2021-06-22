NuroKor Lifetech App | Programs & History

⚡️ So excited to share yet another project we’re currently developing for one of our clients - NuroKor. It's a company providing cutting-edge solutions in bioelectrical medicine.

⚡️ The app allows to aid muscle pain through microcurrent stimulation, targeting specific muscles or muscle groups - quite similar to EquiPod, but this time, designed exclusively for people. More info to come!

⚡️ Check my previous shot from the NuroKor Lifetech App here.

—

Let's work together on your project:

hello@gorrion.io

—

You can follow us on:

Facebook | Linkedin | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube