Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Farhan designer 93

Travelling app- For Mobile

Farhan designer 93
Farhan designer 93
  • Save
Travelling app- For Mobile branding illustration logo vector ui ux typography graphic design design app
Download color palette

Hi Guys,

Have a nice day!
Hope you are well and safe.
Here, an idea for the travel concept. Hope you enjoy it!
Take a look at this awesome on boarding to a travelling app!
Feel free to leave feedback, Don't forget to press (L) & Don't forget to follow @Farhan_Designer93

Thank you
-------------

Feel free to contact with us: farhan.bd.3533@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Farhan designer 93
Farhan designer 93

More by Farhan designer 93

View profile
    • Like