File manager: dashboard

Hi everyone, and we're back in the game from our short holiday.
Using Dropbox may not cover all the needs for data storage, since there's a ton of other solutions. The problem is about pulling it all together. So, here's my take on organizing and combining data from a variety of services and showing it all at once.
How do you like it? Would love to see what you think.
