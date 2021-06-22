Outcrowd

Cloud - Web design with 3D

This is no longer a secret that Cloud services have changed everything.

These services are providing easy, affordable access to applications and resources, without the need for internal infrastructure or hardware.

About 80% of our clients are in a cloud-based business and most of them are SaaS and PaaS.

Here is the part of the great project.
Cloud - Web Design for a Cloud Service.

✔ 3D modeling
✔ Motion design
✔ UI/UX design

