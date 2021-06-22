Mezur - Logomark

👋Hi Dribbblers!

This is a mark for Mezur - A fintech start-up focused on hispanic market, we are a Bookkeeping as a Service. Our app helps people track their expenses, tax waivers and allows them to file taxes.

I was set out to give their brand a fitting mark and type so they can launch their product for the public!

