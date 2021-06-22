Vip Sitaraman

The Dream is Real Foundation: Website

Designed & implemented this simple website & hero video for The Dream is Real Foundation (TDIR) – a 501(c)3 non-profit organization on a mission to empower students from diverse and underserved communities through innovation:

Live website • Full preview via sitaraman.vip / Behance

