Yolan Sihombing

Expedia Booking App: Redesign Challenge

Yolan Sihombing
Yolan Sihombing
  • Save
Expedia Booking App: Redesign Challenge hotel app sketch redesign flight app ui kit figma expedia app design guidelines design system ui design mobile app app
Download color palette

Hello Folks! 👋👋👋
I want to share my latest exploration about Expedia Booking App: Redesign Challenge.

Highlights:

✅ Screen Design of iOS App
✅ Well Organised Layers and Groups
✅ 100% Fully Customisable
✅ Showcase Design

Stocks Photo:
✅ Unsplash

Compatibility:
✅ Figma (Recommended), Sketch and Adobe XD

I Hope you guys will like it. Press "L" or leave comment to let me know something.

Check my Instagram profile about design:
📷 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/uix.yolan/

Have a great work?
Contact me : yolansihombing77@gmail.com

Don't forget to UPVOTE if you like it! Have a nice day 👋👋

Yolan Sihombing
Yolan Sihombing

More by Yolan Sihombing

View profile
    • Like