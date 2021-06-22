Hello Folks! 👋👋👋

I want to share my latest exploration about Expedia Booking App: Redesign Challenge.

Highlights:

✅ Screen Design of iOS App

✅ Well Organised Layers and Groups

✅ 100% Fully Customisable

✅ Showcase Design

Stocks Photo:

✅ Unsplash

Compatibility:

✅ Figma (Recommended), Sketch and Adobe XD

I Hope you guys will like it. Press "L" or leave comment to let me know something.

Check my Instagram profile about design:

📷 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/uix.yolan/

Have a great work?

Contact me : yolansihombing77@gmail.com

Don't forget to UPVOTE if you like it! Have a nice day 👋👋