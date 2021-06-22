Xam Hernandez

Logo Blueprint Series | SATO

Xam Hernandez
Xam Hernandez
  • Save
Logo Blueprint Series | SATO vector typography logo illustration icon graphic design design branding
Download color palette

"Two opposing rings forming the basic shape of a cylinder and the letter "S: in a perfect square". —Xam Hernandez

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Xam Hernandez
Xam Hernandez

More by Xam Hernandez

View profile
    • Like