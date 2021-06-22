Anahita Bharucha

Father's Day illustration

Father's Day illustration father and daughter daughter father fathers day memories memory childhood childhood illustration family illustration love family cute cute character portrait artist character design illustration
An illustration made for Father's Day 2021.
Illustration shows my childhood memory of learning how to count coins with my father.
Find more of my work on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/anahita_bharucha/?hl=en

