Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
FAYYOUNG

ANIMALS

FAYYOUNG
FAYYOUNG
  • Save
ANIMALS icon typography ui logo design illustration branding
Download color palette

This is an illustration about animals created by me. I like the sheep in it very much. How about you?

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
FAYYOUNG
FAYYOUNG

More by FAYYOUNG

View profile
    • Like