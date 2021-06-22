Fariz Tasaufi Rydho

Telemovie Apps

Fariz Tasaufi Rydho
Fariz Tasaufi Rydho
  • Save
Telemovie Apps portofolio mobileapps movieapps cleandesign minimalistic figmadesign ux ui
Download color palette

This is my first real project, simple apps and minimalist design. If you have any suggestion hit me up on comment, thankyou.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Fariz Tasaufi Rydho
Fariz Tasaufi Rydho

More by Fariz Tasaufi Rydho

View profile
    • Like