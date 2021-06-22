Ivan Fadila

[Freebies] Aurora CV / Resume Template

[Freebies] Aurora CV / Resume Template
👋🏻 Hello dribbblers,

Here is my shot a CV/Resume template in Figma. Hope you guys will like it. Feel free to use it for your personal project!

Kindly check it and let me know your comment below
🔗 https://s.id/BTOAg

I am open for projects 📩 i.fadilaputra[at]gmail.com

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
