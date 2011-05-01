David Im

Retro Camera icon

David Im
David Im
  • Save
Retro Camera icon icon photoshop david im apple heysd ios iphone hd retina iphone 4 camera retro leather
Download color palette

Another camera icon for the iPhone. This time, for Leica lovers. :)

View all tags
Posted on May 1, 2011
David Im
David Im

More by David Im

View profile
    • Like