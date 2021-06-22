Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Icecream.co - Landing Page

Icecream.co - Landing Page clean tasty scoop restaurant website creative interface homepage food and drink trends popularshot dailyui modern design minimal ui food webdesign icecream icecreamlandingpage branding
Hello everyone,

Today I want to share with you guys my latest IceCream.co landing page design. What do you think about this design?

We hope you will find it very useful and helpful.

Do not forget to comment and to like.

Stay tuned for further shots.

