Cryptocurrency landing page design

Hello Dribbblers, 👋
Presenting a Landing page design for 100x CryptoCurrency. $100xCoin is a deflationary Altcoin built on the Binance Smart Chain, providing transparency and fair Tokenomics to holders.
100x Altcoin and its tokenomics are created by Quecko Inc. We did design the UI and branding along with the integration of all smart contracts in the front-end.
Please share your feedback about the color choice and placement of the elements.
