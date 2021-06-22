Koichi Watanabe

DailyUI 058 | Shopping Cart

Koichi Watanabe
Koichi Watanabe
  • Save
DailyUI 058 | Shopping Cart ux ui cart shopping cart
Download color palette

Hello dribbblers.
This is the design of my daily UI.
Hope you like this.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Koichi Watanabe
Koichi Watanabe

More by Koichi Watanabe

View profile
    • Like