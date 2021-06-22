Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Pui (Ria) Wan

Fish and Veggies in Yayoi Sydney Pattern

Pui (Ria) Wan
Pui (Ria) Wan
  • Save
Fish and Veggies in Yayoi Sydney Pattern ink art illustration food art digital ink
Download color palette

Hi! I am Pui (or you can also call me Ria,) a foodie illustrator based in Sydney, Australia. I come from an extensive Oriental ink art background and have been digitalising the art form since 2018. Are you looking for highly stylised art? Let’s have a chat.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Pui (Ria) Wan
Pui (Ria) Wan

More by Pui (Ria) Wan

View profile
    • Like