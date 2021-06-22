Pui (Ria) Wan

Easter Pattern - Still Here Still Life Week 53

Easter Pattern - Still Here Still Life Week 53 ink art illustration food art digital ink
Hi! I am Pui (or you can also call me Ria,) a foodie illustrator based in Sydney, Australia. I come from an extensive Oriental ink art background and have been digitalising the art form since 2018. Are you looking for highly stylised art? Let’s have a chat.

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
