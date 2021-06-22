Olivocracy

Organic Refined Sugar-Free Orange & Ginger Compote 260gr

Olivocracy
Olivocracy
  • Save
Organic Refined Sugar-Free Orange & Ginger Compote 260gr orange and ginger compote organic compote organic marmalade organic marmalade compote cooking organic food food
Download color palette

Organic orange & ginger compote from an organic farm in Calabria. The typical taste of marmalade with the final kick of healthy ginger. Made with seasonal fruit. Refined sugar-free, it is sweetened with grape sugar (29%). No pectin, no thickeners, no preservatives.

Buy now : https://bit.ly/2ShXGJT

Olivocracy
Olivocracy

More by Olivocracy

View profile
    • Like